Analyzing Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Kona Grill alerts:

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kona Grill and LiveXLive Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveXLive Media 0 0 5 0 3.00

LiveXLive Media has a consensus price target of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 37.53%. Given LiveXLive Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A LiveXLive Media -78.54% N/A -56.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and LiveXLive Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A LiveXLive Media $38.66 million 7.26 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -5.64

Kona Grill has higher revenue and earnings than LiveXLive Media.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.