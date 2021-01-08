Analyzing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Football Equities (OTCMKTS:FBLQ)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Football Equities (OTCMKTS:FBLQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Football Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -32.49% -161.81% -12.94% Football Equities N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Football Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 5 4 0 2.44 Football Equities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $59.38, indicating a potential downside of 19.17%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Football Equities.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Football Equities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.38 $69.89 million ($0.02) -3,673.00 Football Equities N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Football Equities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Football Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, or leased 143 entertainment venues in North America and 79 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Football Equities

Football Equities, Inc., (formerly The Orlando Predators Entertainment, Inc.), is engaged the sports and entertainment business. The Company owns and operates the Orlando Predators (the Predators), a professional arena football team of the Arena Football League (AFL); owns and operates two minor league teams of the arenafootball2 League (af2), the Peoria Pirates, which commenced play in the 2001 season, and the Bayou Bears, which are scheduled to commence play in the 2004 season; owns and operates the Louisiana IceGators of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), and owns an additional approximate 9% net revenue interest in the AFL (in addition to its approximate 4.5% AFL ownership interest it holds through the Predators). The Company derives its revenue and operating funds from the operations of the Predators, the Pirates and the IceGators (the Teams) and its aggregate 13. 5% team share and net revenue interest in the AFL.

