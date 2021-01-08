ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.78

ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and traded as high as $54.21. ANGLE plc (AGL.L) shares last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 1,088,749 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of £117.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.18.

In other ANGLE plc (AGL.L) news, insider Ian F. Griffiths purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

