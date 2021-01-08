AnimalGo Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One AnimalGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.55 or 0.02527683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012362 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

AnimalGo Token Trading

