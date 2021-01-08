Ankr Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bitinka, Huobi Korea and Coinsuper. Ankr has a market cap of $62.85 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00038675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.51 or 0.00279143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.86 or 0.02695778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012333 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance DEX, IDEX, Coinall, Bittrex, Coinsuper, ABCC, Bilaxy, KuCoin, Bitinka, BitMax, Sistemkoin, Coinone, CoinExchange, Huobi Korea, Bgogo, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

