Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRS. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $3.95 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $658.35 million, a P/E ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

