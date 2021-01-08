Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.09. Antelope Enterprise shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 3,956 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

