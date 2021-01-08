Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading Up 6.6%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 378,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 328,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008 over the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

