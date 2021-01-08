Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $78.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.52% from the stock’s previous close.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,058,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $1,366,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,740,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,410. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,710 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after acquiring an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 244,384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.