API3 (API3) Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00005535 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $30.78 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00105652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.00440070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048128 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

