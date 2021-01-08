apM Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.52 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00037405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00273746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.66 or 0.02537833 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012032 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

