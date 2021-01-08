Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.80 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017380 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.