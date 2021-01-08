Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Price Up 5%

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)’s share price rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 878,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 739,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

AINV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 39.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 96.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

