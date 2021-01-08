Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock remained flat at $$130.92 on Friday. 4,254,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,046,272. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.