Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Up 104.9%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shot up 104.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $11.64. 21,700,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 4,552,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of research firms have commented on APDN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

