Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 601,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 201,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

AUVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Applied UV in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Applied UV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied UV, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Applied UV at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

