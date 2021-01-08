Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Jan 8th, 2021


Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.40. Appulse Co. (APL.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.10 million for the quarter.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) Company Profile (CVE:APL)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

