Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ADME) Trading Up 1.4%

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ADME) was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 10,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 23,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.

