AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 3,613,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,001,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

AQB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

