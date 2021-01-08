Aragon Market Cap Tops $130.62 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00008195 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $130.62 million and approximately $35.86 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

