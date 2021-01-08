ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.38. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 475 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

