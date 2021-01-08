Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Cap of $9.14 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.14 million and $9.26 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00270456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,069.78 or 0.02574430 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

