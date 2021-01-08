Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,458 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.44% of Arch Capital Group worth $64,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,483. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

