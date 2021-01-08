ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.04. 515,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 151,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

