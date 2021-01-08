Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.67. 293,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 245,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

The company has a market cap of $121.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,093 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

