Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.81 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $83.87 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00185879 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

