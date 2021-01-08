Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $63,737.43 and $108.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,117,946 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

