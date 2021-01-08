Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Up to $133.00

Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.00, but opened at $140.00. Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) shares last traded at $135.62, with a volume of 72,789 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £153.53 million and a PE ratio of 20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.26.

Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) Company Profile (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

