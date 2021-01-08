Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Down to $125.50

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $125.50, but opened at $105.00. Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 39,781,076 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £385.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.63.

In other news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

