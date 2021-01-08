Arion Achieves Market Capitalization of $71,114.71 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Arion has a market capitalization of $71,114.71 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00419048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00218074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00048650 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,407,574 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

