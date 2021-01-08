Arionum (ARO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $71,162.70 and $30.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,645.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.81 or 0.02944529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00418386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.49 or 0.01071435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00350226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00170830 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

