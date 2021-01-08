ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) is Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,265 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.43% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $34,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.51. 1,266,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,409. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $108.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.