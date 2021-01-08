ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) vs. Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Financial Review

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 3 0 0 1.75 Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.79%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.21%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Farmland Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.63 -$249.90 million $2.27 4.88 Farmland Partners $53.56 million 5.02 $13.89 million $0.13 70.46

Farmland Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -68.21% 10.28% 1.37% Farmland Partners 18.80% 3.39% 0.94%

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Farmland Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

