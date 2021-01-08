Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of AT1 remained flat at $€5.94 ($6.99) during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,442,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.11. Aroundtown SA has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

