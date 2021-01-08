Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Reaches $53,729.71

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market cap of $53,729.71 and $43,844.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,283.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.99 or 0.03050893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00425854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.74 or 0.01076739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.00354124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00169660 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009745 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 13,877,562 coins and its circulating supply is 7,833,019 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

