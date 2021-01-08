Arqma Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $58,662.67 and $60,852.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.36 or 0.03037598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00420388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.99 or 0.01081097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00348302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00158196 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,870,896 coins and its circulating supply is 7,826,352 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

