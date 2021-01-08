Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Trading Up 2.8%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 2,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.