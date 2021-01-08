Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.33 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $93.81 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00007033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00038675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.51 or 0.00279143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.86 or 0.02695778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012333 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

