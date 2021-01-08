Arweave Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00006835 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $94.19 million and $3.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00038213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00275652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.43 or 0.02649561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

