ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $235.50

ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $235.50, but opened at $249.00. ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) shares last traded at $249.00, with a volume of 1,132 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £249.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income and financially underserved female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,895 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

