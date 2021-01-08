ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. BidaskClub cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get ASGN alerts:

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $1,768,507.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at $279,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $89.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.