ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. BidaskClub cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $1,768,507.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ASGN stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $89.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.22.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ASGN
ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
