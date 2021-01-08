Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.45

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 12068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

