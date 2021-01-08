Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.11

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.11 and last traded at $145.11, with a volume of 926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZPN. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 779.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

