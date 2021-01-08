Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.95

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.95 and traded as high as $142.28. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $141.44, with a volume of 486,076 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 779.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

