ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.09

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 59567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASAZY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

