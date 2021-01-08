Atari Token Market Cap Tops $8.82 Million (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $83,359.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00037963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00267989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.88 or 0.02619919 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012096 BTC.

About Atari Token

ATRI is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Buying and Selling Atari Token

Atari Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

