Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
ATH opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,904 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after acquiring an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,922,000 after acquiring an additional 774,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
