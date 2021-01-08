Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

ATH opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Athene will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,904 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after acquiring an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,922,000 after acquiring an additional 774,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

