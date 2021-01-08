Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 17.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 345.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

