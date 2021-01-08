Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $196,937.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.00437629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048123 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

