Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Technical Consultants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ATCX stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $298.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,923.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at $363,874.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,500 shares of company stock worth $978,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Atlas Technical Consultants as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

